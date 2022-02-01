 Jetmate 750 conversion plates
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 01:55 PM #1
    Mikespo12
    Mikespo12 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    29
    Posts
    133

    Jetmate 750 conversion plates

    Ebox bracket that sits 1.5 lower so the dog house fits with the 750 ebox. And throttle bracket that works with the stock throttle cable and the duel kenhin carbs






    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:01 PM #2
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is online now
    Resident Guru Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    45
    Posts
    846

    Re: Jetmate 750 conversion plates

    Ill take a few. How much you want for them?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:30 PM #3
    Mikespo12
    Mikespo12 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    29
    Posts
    133

    Re: Jetmate 750 conversion plates

    Quote Originally Posted by Masonboswell View Post
    Ill take a few. How much you want for them?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Forgot the post the price. Im getting $60 shipped for the pair.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:08 PM #4
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is online now
    Resident Guru Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    45
    Posts
    846

    Re: Jetmate 750 conversion plates

    PM sent.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)

  1. 89jetmate,
  2. beerdart

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 