Yamaha MR1 (FX HO) TDC Timing Tool

Hi guys I'm trying to make a TDC Tool for Yamaha MR1 engines. FX VX etc

Yes I know I can use a screwdriver or similar but I have something very close to the correct tool. Can anyone with the correct tool please give me some measurements as per my attached picture.

So basically the length of the rod.sticking out of the thread.



