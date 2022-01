Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New guy MR1 question... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2022 Location IN Posts 1 New guy MR1 question... Just picked up a couple of waverunners and noticed one has a missing black cap... I assume it isn't a big deal? Should it be replaced? If so, what is a good source?



Sent from my Pixel 6 using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules