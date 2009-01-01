Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 SX cooling issues with 440 pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2014 Location Canada Posts 2 550 SX cooling issues with 440 pump Hey Guys, haven't been on here for a while but am starting to get motivated for spring and hoping there's some expertise on here to help point me in the right direction.

Background: mostly stock 550 SX with SBN carb and 440 pump; has been this way since I bought it. I've ridden this ski for years with no cooling issues (plenty of other issues...but not cooling). At some point it started running quite hot and eventually I fried it losing compression. At one point prior to this I bored out the nozzle on the ski and believe this may have been when it started running hotter but can't say for certain..

The Fix: I did a top end rebuild after this and at this time took the time to ensure hoses were totally clear, replaced a couple, drilled out elbow fittings, triple checked hose routing, etc.

Current state: Engine is back where it should be compression wise and starts and runs well. I went to run it towards the end of last season and still running very hot. Shut it down and didn't get a chance to dig into much more than that before the end of the season but definitely don't want to wreck the new rebuild. I did pop off the cooling supply line inside the engine bay at the bulk head to check flow while it was running and I am getting water, just not as much as I should I think. I am also getting water out the pisser but it is smoking hot.

So before I get into bigger cooling line, dual cooling, etc. (which from my research I shouldn't really need) I'm wondering if the bored out nozzle would have any effect here?? Also, any difference on cooling water output on the 440 vs. 550 pump (I was considering going back to stock there with an aftermarket impeller)? Any help or insights greatly appreciated. Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,059 Blog Entries 6 Re: 550 SX cooling issues with 440 pump Originally Posted by cbutler2 Originally Posted by I've ridden this ski for years with no cooling issues (plenty of other issues...but not cooling).

At some point it started running quite hot and eventually I fried it losing compression.

overheating. Did the cooling water line ever fall off, or get plugged?



When there is no cooling water, often the paint is discolored, the

cooling line falls off, gaskets shrink, the engine runs great out of

the water and poorly in the water, the stock water box leaks, and

the exhaust outlet hoses blister on the inside the hose.





Originally Posted by cbutler2 Originally Posted by At one point prior to this I bored out the nozzle on the ski and believe this may have been

when it started running hotter but can't say for certain..

mph, and often has adverse effects on the bilge.



Common problems with the cooling system can begin at the pump.

(1). Is there rock damage (dings) to the impeller's leading or trailing

edges? (2) Poor silicone seal between the pump and hull. Basically if

you have a source that can cause cavitation, the pump will supply

less water. (3) Does your water line face backwards and loop 180 deg

back to the water supply tube? I only trust the oem hose for this.

It is common for a hose to kink or restrict at the 180 deg bend.







Bill M.



How is the 550 set-up? Do you know which impeller is in the pump?

Is there a 550 limited pipe installed?

Do you have any pictures of the old pistons?

Is it a 1990 or 1991 and up? Last edited by wmazz; Today at 12:24 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





