 86 Kawasaki 550 bn 44 carb rebuild, put in flapper valve or no?
    86 Kawasaki 550 bn 44 carb rebuild, put in flapper valve or no?

    I'm doing a carb rebuild on my mikuni bn 44 carb, that's off my 86 Kawasaki 550. Just above the needle and seat assembly, there is a gasket and then the steel cover on top.
    Does the flapper valve need to be put in? I did a rebuild on it several years ago and I did not have it in. Is the flapper valve only supposed to be used on the small bn 38 carb and not on the larger bn 44 carb, that's on the 550's? Here is a pic showing what I am referring too.
