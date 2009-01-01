 Swapping engines: rebuilt fx140 HO for a blown FX140
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:24 PM #1
    tulsarust
    tulsarust is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2021
    Location
    tulsa, ok
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8

    Swapping engines: rebuilt fx140 HO for a blown FX140

    Hello, I've got a 2004 FX140 I bought with a blown/non-buildable engine.

    I purchased a SBT rebuilt FX140 HO engine and was in the process of installing because many of the parts are interchangeable. I now know the PTO Gear reduction cover and oil pump are not the same, so I'm going to buy one from eBay. My question is if I can use the same oil cooler? Parts catalogs have a different part number, but the only difference shown in the schematics is a different plate on the bottom of the upper filler tank. I've shaded the only difference in yellow. Can I reuse my FX140 Oil Cooler, or do I need to buy a HO oil cooler too to match the change in oil pump? I'd assume the HO is pumping a larger oil flow, but then the hoses carrying the oil are the same size, flow can only be increased if the pressure is increased also.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 