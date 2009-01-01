Swapping engines: rebuilt fx140 HO for a blown FX140
Hello, I've got a 2004 FX140 I bought with a blown/non-buildable engine.
I purchased a SBT rebuilt FX140 HO engine and was in the process of installing because many of the parts are interchangeable. I now know the PTO Gear reduction cover and oil pump are not the same, so I'm going to buy one from eBay. My question is if I can use the same oil cooler? Parts catalogs have a different part number, but the only difference shown in the schematics is a different plate on the bottom of the upper filler tank. I've shaded the only difference in yellow. Can I reuse my FX140 Oil Cooler, or do I need to buy a HO oil cooler too to match the change in oil pump? I'd assume the HO is pumping a larger oil flow, but then the hoses carrying the oil are the same size, flow can only be increased if the pressure is increased also.