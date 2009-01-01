Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for a Mini Tool Kit #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2021 Location Greater Chicagoland Area Posts 5 Looking for a Mini Tool Kit I am looking for a small too kit to keep on board my 2022 FX Cruiser HO, which is yet to be delivered, and was just wondering whether I should get metric or SAE.



I am pretty sure i read somewhere they're metric...in which case one of these looks decent??:

https://www.gearwrench.com/products/...anics-tool-set

https://www.gearwrench.com/products/...anics-tool-set

https://www.gearwrench.com/products/...anics-tool-set



