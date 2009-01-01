 Seadoo 1165cc triple port 8mm stroker
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:35 AM #1
    scensor
    scensor is online now
    Frequent Poster scensor's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Greece
    Age
    30
    Posts
    265

    Seadoo 1165cc triple port 8mm stroker

    Hello friends,


    just wanted to share my latest build with you.
    credits to my friend Brad Nickerson whos helped me all those years collecting parts and of course as he is the guy who reproduces miller products with Ron.

    You can check my YouTube channel for running videos, more to come
    soon weather is not good lately.

    https://youtu.be/LjmYNcFvaik

    076DC39A-984E-4701-B36F-D2265B1B4662.jpeg
    9FE88217-1E7F-4E25-876A-F3632677BB1B.jpeg
    1630B869-7233-4833-8DD9-9178895E8340.jpeg
    8A90670B-D587-4203-8FEC-3384F4D8208B.jpeg
    C5D9FAA1-E1E5-455D-A5B8-D474183B6029.jpeg
    D05B79CA-4A13-4B32-A9B9-D96D3F21B361.jpeg
    8236D15C-7FBA-49E2-AA68-F5F75C5B2270.jpeg
    BEEB603A-64BB-43EE-8DE4-6A31AFF4F541.jpeg
    7B3CAEA2-6B53-4174-AA7C-955E94ADCA77.jpeg
    02347862-B6F0-444E-A731-9C824011A154.jpeg
    A1338235-3D09-4EAC-9532-A56667FC5365.jpeg
    7A596869-23EA-4633-B097-CF61BAB73BB2.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:33 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is online now
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,448

    Re: Seadoo 1165cc triple port 8mm stroker

    Question regarding Photo #10 of the Exhaust Port:

    At the Bottom of the Exhaust Port, there is a "Step" caused by the Sleeve to Cast misalignment. Did the Sleeve get ported & blended to the Cast or is this how it is currently running?

    I ask because a "Step" will reduce Flow Performance...

    Seadoo Exhaust Port Sleeve Mismatch.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. scensor

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 