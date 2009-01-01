Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: A new adventure #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 675 A new adventure Start of a new year, and our diseases have run their course. Time for a ride. 3 of us on this day. A '98 Yamaha Waverunner XL 760, a '96 Kawasaki 750SS, and a '92 Seadoo GTI aptly known as the "Project". We put in on the Willamette River at the Kiezer ramp. The plan was to use high water to explore backwater areas that are normally dry or clogged with invasive water plants.



Our first stop was on the port side of the main channel thru a Willow patch. Notice the clever use of nautical terminology? Had we zigged when we zagged we would have gotten thru. As it was, we went back to the main channel and tried it from below.



Next stop downstream to the right below Windsor Island. Technically not an island but the river has changed channels over the years and the old names are still used. It's a wide slough that runs back into farm country and eventually dead ends. At the beginning of the slough on the downstream side was an overgrown side channel with a fair amount of water pouring into it. A log 2' above the water lay across the entrance held up by massive piles of invasive weeds scoured out of the riverbed by recent flooding. The pool on the other side is long enough to indicate an outlet however the only way is to go around the log. On the left a channel about 3'wide with maybe 8" of water then a hard left at a dead limb. The Yamaha spewing mud from the pump and breaking off a chunk of limb took the lead ending on a mud bank with debris in the pump. The Kawasaki took the right side, a wet spot between 2 piles of weed. Ended on the same bank with 2 small rocks in the pump. The "Project" has less draft and thanks to the Yamaha it floated thru with the engine off on the left side with no trouble. Though it had Willow twigs around the drive shaft. While the other 2 cleaned their pumps with metal rods we carry for that purpose I went downstream to have a look see. I didn't go far, and except for lots of Willow brush it looked doable. At one point we slithered over a mud bank by powering up and shutting off the engine. Then came a waterfall. The "Project" was in the lead and too late realized it was a concrete causeway for vehicles to travel in the summer with Pitrun/Riprap for erosion control on the downstream side. Concrete was covered by about 1' of water with half that depth over the rocks. I bailed off to lighten the load and tried to ease it down 10' of shallow rapid, but it hurt to hear the hull scrape, and bang its way down. With no way back we took the Kawasaki next. Tied a line to the stern and eased it down the deepest area. Tying a line to the stern of a 750SS is a mistake as they naturally ride lower in the back, and when it cleared the rapid holding the line pulled the stern under. Next the Yamaha, bow line this time but a heavier machine. Took all of us to ease it down, but still scraping. Below all this was a long deep pool, a narrow outlet, and a low bridge. We had to lay down to clear the bridge with the taller Yamaha missing by inches. Finally, back on the river. This side channel is a fair couple of miles, dry at low water, and isn't even good for a canoe. If you can figure out where we went, for your machine's sake stay out.



Just past the Wheatland ferry on the left is the beginning of Lambert Slough around Grand Island. During low water it's only good for kayaks, etc. This is where I made a major judgement error. The "Project" is slow compared to my partners and since they passed the entrance, I figured I would go down the slough and pick them up on the main channel. I miss remembered that it's about 7 miles of twisting channel back to the river. Back on the river, no partners. Now what? Yes we have our phones, but you'll not hear it ring on these machines. I went upriver until I could barely see the Lambert Slough exit then drifted back down and tied up in a Willow patch. The "Project" couldn't catch them if it tried so I'll do the waiting. It was another 15 minutes before my partners came out of the slough. Relief all around I had given them a good scare. Kinda ruined the pleasure of the ride. Take a lesson. If you ride with a group stay with the group. Don't be tempted.



It was a long cold 25 mile run against the current back to the ramp. The Kawasaki ran out of fuel but carried extra. Covered about 60 miles. Flat tire, flat spare on the trailer and burned a taillight fuse on the way home still we're ready to go again. Last edited by pacificmariner; Today at 02:39 PM . Reason: spelling Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules