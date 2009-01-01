Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Rhaas 550 big pump conversion #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2008 Location ocean county Age 42 Posts 180 Rhaas 550 big pump conversion Seeing I am in need of a pump for my 550 and 550sx pump parts are going extinct I was wondering about converting to a 750 pump. Will the 750 pump be too big for the 550 motor? Any one tried it? SWIMMIMNG!!! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location BC Canada Age 27 Posts 36 Re: Rhaas 550 big pump conversion Depends on your motor really. If its a 90+ rear exit hull with the newer thru hull bearing then yes. Is it a hopped up reed 550 motor or 650/750 motor then yes. If you have a 440 or 550 piston port with the old driveshaft style then you need the new bearing conversion from rhaas as well... add $200 and your pump swap costs $500+ with a weak motor. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules