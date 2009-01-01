 Rhaas 550 big pump conversion
  Yesterday, 11:16 PM
    Rhaas 550 big pump conversion

    Seeing I am in need of a pump for my 550 and 550sx pump parts are going extinct I was wondering about converting to a 750 pump. Will the 750 pump be too big for the 550 motor? Any one tried it?
  Today, 12:10 AM
    Re: Rhaas 550 big pump conversion

    Depends on your motor really. If its a 90+ rear exit hull with the newer thru hull bearing then yes. Is it a hopped up reed 550 motor or 650/750 motor then yes. If you have a 440 or 550 piston port with the old driveshaft style then you need the new bearing conversion from rhaas as well... add $200 and your pump swap costs $500+ with a weak motor.
