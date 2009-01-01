Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha to Kawasaki Adapter Plates #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Houston Posts 24 Yamaha to Kawasaki Adapter Plates Rutland racing Yamaha to Kawasaki adapter plates in stock ready to ship

These are used to run a 3 bolt or 4 bolt Kawasaki manifold on a Yamaha motor

I have a customer who is using it to run a 750SS Factory pipe on a Yamaha swapped chicken!

10mm thick and 343 grams





Package includes



1 Adapter Plate

6 Stainless Bolts

8 Countersunk Bolts





Brand new $230

I have a few blemished ones (cosmetic damage still functions perfectly fine) $180

PM to order, or you can check out my website for more info www.rutland-racing.com

