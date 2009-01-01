Rutland racing Yamaha to Kawasaki adapter plates in stock ready to ship
These are used to run a 3 bolt or 4 bolt Kawasaki manifold on a Yamaha motor
I have a customer who is using it to run a 750SS Factory pipe on a Yamaha swapped chicken!
10mm thick and 343 grams
Package includes
- 1 Adapter Plate
- 6 Stainless Bolts
- 8 Countersunk Bolts
Brand new $230
I have a few blemished ones (cosmetic damage still functions perfectly fine) $180
PM to order, or you can check out my website for more info www.rutland-racing.com
