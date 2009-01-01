Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 61x 701 exhaust manifold #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,907 WTB 61x 701 exhaust manifold Need a Yamaha 61x casting number exhaust manifold , in good shape , not the 6R7 or 6M6 casting , or complete stock 701 exhaust system , not the 62t raider exhaust system , manifold type must bolt to cylinder and opening point rear not to front of engine , lmk what cha have , pay pal ready , manifold came from superjet , B1 701 blaster, VXR 701 yamahas Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 02:36 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2010 Location Northcentral PA Age 48 Posts 95 Re: WTB 61x 701 exhaust manifold I have many. From nice to crusty. PM me if still needed. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

