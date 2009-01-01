 WTB 61x 701 exhaust manifold
  Today, 02:32 PM
    Bionic racing
    WTB 61x 701 exhaust manifold

    Need a Yamaha 61x casting number exhaust manifold , in good shape , not the 6R7 or 6M6 casting , or complete stock 701 exhaust system , not the 62t raider exhaust system , manifold type must bolt to cylinder and opening point rear not to front of engine , lmk what cha have , pay pal ready , manifold came from superjet , B1 701 blaster, VXR 701 yamahas
  Today, 04:57 PM
    johnvx110
    Re: WTB 61x 701 exhaust manifold

    I have many. From nice to crusty. PM me if still needed.
