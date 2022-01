Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Crankshaft repair #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Indiana Age 56 Posts 1 Crankshaft repair Looking for a shop that is willing to repair 2 stroke crankshafts. Most places only want to do full rebuilds. I need to find a shop that will replace a bearing or two. Preferably in the midwest so that shipping isn't crazy. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 89 Posts 7,429 Re: Crankshaft repair There is a reason for that.



There is a reason for that. Not saying people don't do it, or have luck with it. But no way am I going half a$$ on a customers motor.







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Center bearings on a 550 or 750 kawi ? Most are non rebuildable w orange bearings , rod pins are part of the wheels

