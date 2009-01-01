Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Fuel Smell #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Alberta, Canada Posts 18 Fuel Smell My 91 super jet that i bought 3 years ago has always had a fuel smell when I first open the hood. There are no fuel leaks at all anywhere. I doubt it is normal but and has never caused an issue but is this normal? Is there a vent somewhere for the fuel tank? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,051 Blog Entries 6 Re: Fuel Smell Your carburetor was capable of venting fuel from the float

diaphragm through the pilot, low speed, and main circuits.



All fuel tanks have a vent, and all watercraft are equipped

with a one-way valve. Your Super Jet had a one-way valve

and water separator inside the engine compartment, and the

hose looks like it was routed up into the handpole.



The vent line should be connected to the top of fuel tank

on the battery side.





Bill M.





