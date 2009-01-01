Thread: Fuel Smell

|
Fuel Smell
My 91 super jet that i bought 3 years ago has always had a fuel smell when I first open the hood. There are no fuel leaks at all anywhere. I doubt it is normal but and has never caused an issue but is this normal? Is there a vent somewhere for the fuel tank?
Re: Fuel Smell
Your carburetor was capable of venting fuel from the float
diaphragm through the pilot, low speed, and main circuits.
All fuel tanks have a vent, and all watercraft are equipped
with a one-way valve. Your Super Jet had a one-way valve
and water separator inside the engine compartment, and the
hose looks like it was routed up into the handpole.
The vent line should be connected to the top of fuel tank
on the battery side.
Bill M.
