 Fuel Smell
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Fuel Smell

  1. Yesterday, 11:56 PM #1
    Gumbys69
    Gumbys69 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Gumbys69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Alberta, Canada
    Posts
    18

    Fuel Smell

    My 91 super jet that i bought 3 years ago has always had a fuel smell when I first open the hood. There are no fuel leaks at all anywhere. I doubt it is normal but and has never caused an issue but is this normal? Is there a vent somewhere for the fuel tank?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:03 AM #2
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    3,051
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: Fuel Smell

    Your carburetor was capable of venting fuel from the float
    diaphragm through the pilot, low speed, and main circuits.

    All fuel tanks have a vent, and all watercraft are equipped
    with a one-way valve. Your Super Jet had a one-way valve
    and water separator inside the engine compartment, and the
    hose looks like it was routed up into the handpole.

    The vent line should be connected to the top of fuel tank
    on the battery side.


    Bill M.
    Last edited by wmazz; Today at 01:06 AM.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 