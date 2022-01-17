A short history of me and SXR's:
2015 or so, sunburnt half abandoned lake powell SXR, very crusty, suprisingly not rusty
2017, bought one sight unseen from a guy in CO, trucker buddy picked it up, had footholds
2018 bought another one, eventually sold all of them like a dodo head.
Cue 2019 plandemic pricing: oh **** i better buy another one or else im screwed
About 3 weeks of searching within 500 mile radius of southern utah i found one for $4500, which is dirt cheap in 2021/2022 prices. The cheapest one around right now is like $7500
that had fell off the trailer at 30 mph....
I reattached the new pole (stock) pole and redid all the electricals and new throttle cable
Rode it all last summer being a turd stocker. This winter she is getting a re-do.
RRP pole is new on it, havent even rode with the rrp yet.
Plan is: fix and prep top deck, prime, and paint it with a metallic fire red and add flake to the 2-3 clears, sand to 800, and recoat with probably 2 coats.
What are people using to reshape and fix top deck areas? What about torn out glass areas on the bottom?
The idiot had previously pretty much sanded the entire top deck with a BUZZING handheld sander with probably 120 or 220 grit. it is horrendous. i am going to knock oxidation off with 220 and then what should i put on it as a fill/thick primer to knock it down again with?
Bottom is thrashed on the gelcoat. not TOO much fiberglass damage, the right "sponson" area is chewed up though. going to have to reshape it. i think a lot of the gelcoat needs brought down to glass, has anyone used this: https://www.bottompaintstore.com/Bla...RoChIoQAvD_BwE
or whats a good brand and product? i can get a dump gun or hvlp i suppose. Right now i have a very nice air iwata gun for the base and clear. will upsize the tip for flake.
First time working on doing a WHOLE bottom with gelcoat. I do not want paint on the bottom.
20220117_164614.jpg20220117_164622.jpg20220117_164630.jpg