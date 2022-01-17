 RoadRash SXR, bodywork, priming, paint
pxctoday

  Today, 06:15 PM #1
    88kawi5fiddy
    RoadRash SXR, bodywork, priming, paint

    A short history of me and SXR's:

    2015 or so, sunburnt half abandoned lake powell SXR, very crusty, suprisingly not rusty

    2017, bought one sight unseen from a guy in CO, trucker buddy picked it up, had footholds

    2018 bought another one, eventually sold all of them like a dodo head.

    Cue 2019 plandemic pricing: oh **** i better buy another one or else im screwed

    About 3 weeks of searching within 500 mile radius of southern utah i found one for $4500, which is dirt cheap in 2021/2022 prices. The cheapest one around right now is like $7500

    that had fell off the trailer at 30 mph....

    I reattached the new pole (stock) pole and redid all the electricals and new throttle cable
    Rode it all last summer being a turd stocker. This winter she is getting a re-do.
    RRP pole is new on it, havent even rode with the rrp yet.

    Plan is: fix and prep top deck, prime, and paint it with a metallic fire red and add flake to the 2-3 clears, sand to 800, and recoat with probably 2 coats.

    What are people using to reshape and fix top deck areas? What about torn out glass areas on the bottom?

    The idiot had previously pretty much sanded the entire top deck with a BUZZING handheld sander with probably 120 or 220 grit. it is horrendous. i am going to knock oxidation off with 220 and then what should i put on it as a fill/thick primer to knock it down again with?

    Bottom is thrashed on the gelcoat. not TOO much fiberglass damage, the right "sponson" area is chewed up though. going to have to reshape it. i think a lot of the gelcoat needs brought down to glass, has anyone used this: https://www.bottompaintstore.com/Bla...RoChIoQAvD_BwE

    or whats a good brand and product? i can get a dump gun or hvlp i suppose. Right now i have a very nice air iwata gun for the base and clear. will upsize the tip for flake.
    First time working on doing a WHOLE bottom with gelcoat. I do not want paint on the bottom.

    20220117_164614.jpg20220117_164622.jpg20220117_164630.jpg
    1994 1100 SJ - Dead
    1996 spec hx
    "I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488
  Today, 09:00 PM #2
    IceRocket1286
    Re: RoadRash SXR, bodywork, priming, paint

    Top deck doesn't look too bad IMO. A few gouges, most look to have been repaired? Maybe the photos just don't show the true state of the hull. It looks like a quick fix on the top deck thus far. Polyester fiberglass is the way to go. Epoxy is brittle and won't stick well to these hulls compared to poly.

    Can you share pics of the bottom of the hull? I've shot gelcoat on a few hulls that were very beat, but I can't tell from the pics you've shared. Share some more pics and I'd be happy to look as well as many others. Hope the ski turns out sweet!
    Luke Nelson - Lake St Clair

    Dabbling in skis since 1993

    Make Stand Ups Great Again
