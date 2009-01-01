 1996 xp 787
Thread: 1996 xp 787

  Today, 05:02 PM
    Sammyjo0512
    Sammyjo0512 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    Atlanta
    Posts
    16

    1996 xp 787

    Had this 787 sitting in my basement and forgot about it. Partout or sell as a whole. Had a new top end put on.
  Today, 05:02 PM
    Sammyjo0512
    Sammyjo0512 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    Atlanta
    Posts
    16

    Re: 1996 xp 787

    Rotary gear is busted and Paint is flaking off as well. If someone wanted to buy it whole id buy the gear and sand blast it for them.
