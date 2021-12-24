|
701 Super Jet for Trade
Complete details and 100s of pictures of the Super Jet up for trade are here:
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=497377
Go to the last posts in the build thread if you only want to see the pictures of it upon completion of the recent re-do/build. If you value knowing every detail that went into getting this Super Jet sorted out and ready to just gas up and ride for many years to come, then start at the beginning of the build thread
Go to youtube and hear it run:
https://youtu.be/4HlpS11w8_s
Final test and tune will be completed by me once weather allows. I'm located between Milwaukee & Chicago.
I'm looking to TRADE this 1990 Yamaha 701 Super Jet for an aftermarket standup hull/hood/pole combo, possibly with a pump as well. Can add cash for the right deal. I'm open to basically any aftermarket surf or freeride hull...just no flatwater stuff, please. Not interested in shipping.
Completed Specs:
1990 Yamaha Super Jet
6m6 bottom end with 701 61x cylinder, bored to 81.50mm and rec ported
Pro-tec 701 SJ exhaust with stainless chamber
Aluminum waterbox (factory pipe copy)
New Blacktip turf
HT chinpad cover
AC aluminum handlepole
Aftermarket pole spring
4 degree UMI wide bars with 1" extensions on both ends
Aftermarket finger throttle
New ODI style grips
Primer
New pump bearings and seals
New stator & ignition coil
62t CDI (better timing curve and higher rev limit)
Billet bow and stern eyes
Westcoast open intake grate
Stainless B1 Blaster impeller
DG Quadrafin ride plate
K&N flame arrestor
FRPWC Ultimate Underpadding beneath waterbox and fuel tank
AGM battery
If I can't secure a trade deal eventually, or if I find a hull I want to buy, then I will offer this SJ for cash.
Best way to reach me is psucharski@tds.net
