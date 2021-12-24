 701 Super Jet for Trade
  Today, 02:19 PM #1
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,042
    Blog Entries
    5

    701 Super Jet for Trade

    Complete details and 100s of pictures of the Super Jet up for trade are here:
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=497377

    Go to the last posts in the build thread if you only want to see the pictures of it upon completion of the recent re-do/build. If you value knowing every detail that went into getting this Super Jet sorted out and ready to just gas up and ride for many years to come, then start at the beginning of the build thread

    Go to youtube and hear it run:
    https://youtu.be/4HlpS11w8_s

    Final test and tune will be completed by me once weather allows. I'm located between Milwaukee & Chicago.

    I'm looking to TRADE this 1990 Yamaha 701 Super Jet for an aftermarket standup hull/hood/pole combo, possibly with a pump as well. Can add cash for the right deal. I'm open to basically any aftermarket surf or freeride hull...just no flatwater stuff, please. Not interested in shipping.

    Completed Specs:
    1990 Yamaha Super Jet
    6m6 bottom end with 701 61x cylinder, bored to 81.50mm and rec ported
    Pro-tec 701 SJ exhaust with stainless chamber
    Aluminum waterbox (factory pipe copy)
    New Blacktip turf
    HT chinpad cover
    AC aluminum handlepole
    Aftermarket pole spring
    4 degree UMI wide bars with 1" extensions on both ends
    Aftermarket finger throttle
    New ODI style grips
    Primer
    New pump bearings and seals
    New stator & ignition coil
    62t CDI (better timing curve and higher rev limit)
    Billet bow and stern eyes
    Westcoast open intake grate
    Stainless B1 Blaster impeller
    DG Quadrafin ride plate
    K&N flame arrestor
    FRPWC Ultimate Underpadding beneath waterbox and fuel tank
    AGM battery


    If I can't secure a trade deal eventually, or if I find a hull I want to buy, then I will offer this SJ for cash.
    Best way to reach me is psucharski@tds.net


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 02:26 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,042
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: 701 Super Jet for Trade

    Some of the pictures as completed.



    20211224_133748.jpg20211224_134552.jpg20211224_134549.jpg20211224_134541.jpg20211224_134529.jpg20211224_134525.jpg20211224_134517.jpg20211224_134513.jpg20211224_133757.jpg20211224_134556.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 02:30 PM #3
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,042
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: 701 Super Jet for Trade

    More as completed pictures.

    20211224_134559.jpg20211224_134703.jpg20211224_134653.jpg20211224_134651.jpg20211224_134645.jpg20211224_134635.jpg20211224_134630.jpg20211224_134610.jpg20211224_134604.jpg20211224_134707.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
