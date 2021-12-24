Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 701 Super Jet for Trade #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,042 Blog Entries 5 701 Super Jet for Trade Complete details and 100s of pictures of the Super Jet up for trade are here:

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=497377



Go to the last posts in the build thread if you only want to see the pictures of it upon completion of the recent re-do/build. If you value knowing every detail that went into getting this Super Jet sorted out and ready to just gas up and ride for many years to come, then start at the beginning of the build thread



Go to youtube and hear it run:

https://youtu.be/4HlpS11w8_s



Final test and tune will be completed by me once weather allows. I'm located between Milwaukee & Chicago.



I'm looking to TRADE this 1990 Yamaha 701 Super Jet for an aftermarket standup hull/hood/pole combo , possibly with a pump as well. Can add cash for the right deal. I'm open to basically any aftermarket surf or freeride hull...just no flatwater stuff, please. Not interested in shipping.



Completed Specs:

1990 Yamaha Super Jet

6m6 bottom end with 701 61x cylinder, bored to 81.50mm and rec ported

Pro-tec 701 SJ exhaust with stainless chamber

Aluminum waterbox (factory pipe copy)

New Blacktip turf

HT chinpad cover

AC aluminum handlepole

Aftermarket pole spring

4 degree UMI wide bars with 1" extensions on both ends

Aftermarket finger throttle

New ODI style grips

Primer

New pump bearings and seals

New stator & ignition coil

62t CDI (better timing curve and higher rev limit)

Billet bow and stern eyes

Westcoast open intake grate

Stainless B1 Blaster impeller

DG Quadrafin ride plate

K&N flame arrestor

FRPWC Ultimate Underpadding beneath waterbox and fuel tank

AGM battery





If I can't secure a trade deal eventually, or if I find a hull I want to buy, then I will offer this SJ for cash.

Best way to reach me is psucharski@tds.net



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,042 Blog Entries 5 Re: 701 Super Jet for Trade Some of the pictures as completed.







I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,042 Blog Entries 5 Re: 701 Super Jet for Trade More as completed pictures.



