Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newbie from Aus #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2022 Location Melbourne, Australia Age 34 Posts 1 Newbie from Aus Hi all,



Being riding skiís for a while, however just purchased a Honda F15X GPScape as I prefer the Hondaís however bought it with a busted turbo.



Looking for a replacement plus other mods for the ski. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules