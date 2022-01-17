Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Project FX1 for 2022 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,039 Blog Entries 5 Project FX1 for 2022 Winter project #2 complete and on to #3.



I'm not even 100% sure what I'm in for here, lol.

Local rider came to our 2nd annual jet ski swap meet in October of 2020, and we shared a bunch of ideas. Next thing you know he's gathering all the parts to build his FX1, and I agreed to do it.

The only rule I was told: "Paul, just build it like you are building it for yourself. I trust your judgment."

I like that rule as much as Dave Kindig does

Now I just need a TV show.



I also got permission to document the process here in my typical fashion.



Much like the 08 SJ I just finished...no major cosmetic stuff going on here by me. I believe the owner has someone lined up to wrap it after I'm done.



I will be opening all these boxes this week and making a plan.

Not sure of everything in the boxes, but I do know we have:

Tubbies

New b-pipe

Wet jet 46mm carb and intake with stuffers

Steering system

Turf

Impeller

OP steering nozzle (I've modded the SJ version to fit FX1 pumps)



Not doing a pump swap. I did some tricks to my personal 820cc team scream stroker FX1 years ago that had the 122mm working fantastic. I then fully realized this AFTER I pulled the modded 122 and installed a 144 bonsai bob pump, and essentially regretted it, as the gain was very minimal. Live and learn. Live, learn, and remember if you really want the full benefit of firsthand experience.



Anyhow...haven't wrenched on an FX1 in close to a decade, so this won't be boring for me.



20220117_174423.jpg



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules