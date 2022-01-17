|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Project FX1 for 2022
Winter project #2 complete and on to #3.
I'm not even 100% sure what I'm in for here, lol.
Local rider came to our 2nd annual jet ski swap meet in October of 2020, and we shared a bunch of ideas. Next thing you know he's gathering all the parts to build his FX1, and I agreed to do it.
The only rule I was told: "Paul, just build it like you are building it for yourself. I trust your judgment."
I like that rule as much as Dave Kindig does
Now I just need a TV show.
I also got permission to document the process here in my typical fashion.
Much like the 08 SJ I just finished...no major cosmetic stuff going on here by me. I believe the owner has someone lined up to wrap it after I'm done.
I will be opening all these boxes this week and making a plan.
Not sure of everything in the boxes, but I do know we have:
Tubbies
New b-pipe
Wet jet 46mm carb and intake with stuffers
Steering system
Turf
Impeller
OP steering nozzle (I've modded the SJ version to fit FX1 pumps)
Not doing a pump swap. I did some tricks to my personal 820cc team scream stroker FX1 years ago that had the 122mm working fantastic. I then fully realized this AFTER I pulled the modded 122 and installed a 144 bonsai bob pump, and essentially regretted it, as the gain was very minimal. Live and learn. Live, learn, and remember if you really want the full benefit of firsthand experience.
Anyhow...haven't wrenched on an FX1 in close to a decade, so this won't be boring for me.
20220117_174423.jpg
