Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha 701: Pre Mx or Oil Injection? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Illinois Age 22 Posts 8 Yamaha 701: Pre Mx or Oil Injection? Hey guys! I have a 1995 Wetjet that has a Yamaha 701 in it. It is currently Oil Injected and it ran ok last year. It had issues bogging down when going full throttle, but nothing major. Do you guys think I should block it off and just pre mix it this year, to avoid blowing out the cylinders? Or should I continue to leave it injected since it is working so far?



Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,878 Re: Yamaha 701: Pre Mx or Oil Injection? Well, either way, you need to fix the full throttle bogging or you'll be rebuilding the top end when you roast a piston. Since it's not variable ratio, I would just premix. By doing so you get rid of 5 or more possible failure points. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules