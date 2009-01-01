|
Yamaha 701: Pre Mx or Oil Injection?
Hey guys! I have a 1995 Wetjet that has a Yamaha 701 in it. It is currently Oil Injected and it ran ok last year. It had issues bogging down when going full throttle, but nothing major. Do you guys think I should block it off and just pre mix it this year, to avoid blowing out the cylinders? Or should I continue to leave it injected since it is working so far?
Thanks!
Re: Yamaha 701: Pre Mx or Oil Injection?
Well, either way, you need to fix the full throttle bogging or you'll be rebuilding the top end when you roast a piston. Since it's not variable ratio, I would just premix. By doing so you get rid of 5 or more possible failure points.
