Did the rhaas conversion on my jetmate to 701. And it has an off idle vibration I cant get rid of. Loosening all of the rhaas plates and motor mounts I am still not able to get the couplers 100% even. Before I start drilling and cutting has anyone else dealt with this and figured it out? Where you able to get away with widening the mounts or did you have to alter the plates too?
Engine is fully rebuilt with new crank and pistons etc. It also didn't vibrate at all while in a superjet.
Aint she pretty.
https://youtu.be/kG5_OXnLqTs