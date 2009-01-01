Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: rhaas 701 conversion vibration issue and fix? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,223 Blog Entries 1 rhaas 701 conversion vibration issue and fix? Did the rhaas conversion on my jetmate to 701. And it has an off idle vibration I cant get rid of. Loosening all of the rhaas plates and motor mounts I am still not able to get the couplers 100% even. Before I start drilling and cutting has anyone else dealt with this and figured it out? Where you able to get away with widening the mounts or did you have to alter the plates too?



Engine is fully rebuilt with new crank and pistons etc. It also didn't vibrate at all while in a superjet.



Aint she pretty.

https://youtu.be/kG5_OXnLqTs

