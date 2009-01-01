Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650/550 paint #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Atlanta Posts 13 650/550 paint Hi,

I am looking to paint both of my skis and after doing a bunch of research I think I know what I need but would like some final opinions. Ive seen it rolled and brushed on, spray paint, marine paint and automotive paint but haven't found much useful info on using auto paint. I was planning on using a single stage ppg paint I had found and an epoxy primer. https://www.fibreglast.com/product/P73568-Red-Paint My question is will this paint hold up on the bottom, has anyone used it before, what other paint could I use for the bottom so it doesn't blister and flake off? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Atlanta Posts 13 Re: 650/550 paint I also found this stuff to use on the bottom https://www.jamestowndistributors.co...ct-detail/1440 with the epoxy primer. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

