Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx exhaust tune baseline #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Posts 110 650sx exhaust tune baseline just put a Westcoast exhaust on my 650sx when I reassembled it (crank seals)



Was running a stock exhaust with a sbn44. Rest of the motor is stock. What would be the best baseline to start tuning from.



Remember finding the instructions online ages ago, but can't remember or find it now with how far it recommend adjusting the main jet screw. (1/4 turn out is what I roughly recall - but would like to confirm, especially as it's not the stock carb) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules