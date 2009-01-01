BACK FIRE PROBLEM

Long post but completely at my wits end. So I have a stx Di 1100 so far Ive had the emm rebuilt new plugs, stator, fuel filter, battery is good new TPS checked cps new flywheel checked timing, compression, injectors, Ive have spark using the KADIAG program. fuel pump works. Sometimes it will start for a few seconds then backfire and turn off other times it just backfires like youve never heard before. No fault codes present. Any help would be much appreciated Ive just ran out of ideas.