|
|
-
Stx Di 1100 backfire
BACK FIRE PROBLEM
Long post but completely at my wits end. So I have a stx Di 1100 so far Ive had the emm rebuilt new plugs, stator, fuel filter, battery is good new TPS checked cps new flywheel checked timing, compression, injectors, Ive have spark using the KADIAG program. fuel pump works. Sometimes it will start for a few seconds then backfire and turn off other times it just backfires like youve never heard before. No fault codes present. Any help would be much appreciated Ive just ran out of ideas.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules