Stx Di 1100 backfire

BACK FIRE PROBLEM



Long post but completely at my wits end. So I have a stx Di 1100 so far Ive had the emm rebuilt new plugs, stator, fuel filter, battery is good new TPS checked cps new flywheel checked timing, compression, injectors, Ive have spark using the KADIAG program. fuel pump works. Sometimes it will start for a few seconds then backfire and turn off other times it just backfires like youve never heard before. No fault codes present. Any help would be much appreciated Ive just ran out of ideas.

