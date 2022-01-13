Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 seadoo xp800 resto #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location KS Posts 1 1995 seadoo xp800 resto Decided to throw my resto on this forum as well.



Picked up a 95 xp 800 for 900 bucks with what I thought was a solid body but I eneded up finding out the yellow was painted so I sanded it all off and found a huge chunk if exposed fiber glass, so I am now gelcoating the yellow but besides the hull being kinda trashed it has really nice parts such as a sand blasted crank case, guages all look brand new, sand blasted head, all the electronics work came with nice set of rebuilt carbs. It's a good starting point and I'm excited to get the engine rebuilt but this winter I'm focusing on the exterior to make it look as brand new as possible. Here's some progress I have made.



