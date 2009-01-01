I have lost hope on returning my js550 to its former glory, and so Im listing the wedge for sale. Ive had it for probably 15 years, I dont think its been in the water for 10. No cracks, though I think a plug or 2 should be replaced. 100 obo. Located in La Crosse WI53B467EB-437C-4489-8935-EF6F81BD02C0.jpeg