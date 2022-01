Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New SBT engine burning oil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2006 Posts 30 New SBT engine burning oil I have a 2006 kawasaki stf-15f with a new motor 1 1/2 years ago. I pulled the plugs and the #4 cylinder had a oily plug. I did a dry and wet compression. Dry #1 150 #2 150 #3 152 #4 178 Wet #1 250 #2 240 #3 245 #4 210. Are these out of wack? To me it looks like could be rings on the #4 cylinder. Not sure but can anybody identify a problem?



