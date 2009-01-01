 New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly
  Today, 12:35 PM #1
    1983
    1983 is online now
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    1,037

    Lightbulb New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly

    New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly with mounting screws ( not sure of brand or model of jetski it will fit, sold as is, up to buyer for research of fitment, but believed to be Seadoo 951 carb. engines fitment. ) = $80 shipped ground in US.

    Dimensions:

    Bottom side of ruler is mm.

    ﻿~105mm bore center to bore center. ( 1st pic. )
    ~115mm width. ( 2nd pic. )
    ~90mm height including bolt heads. ( 3rd pic. From that angle it looks like more than 90mm but it is ~90mm. )

    image-1.jpg
    image-2.jpg
    image-3.jpg


    00h0h_e0B3TTkVy6bz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg
    00303_iCPYAL3DM5z_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg
    00U0U_jnTt2EalfBYz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:48 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,874

    Re: New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly

    951 has I body carbs. You sure it's not 760 Yamaha?
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:55 PM #3
    1983
    1983 is online now
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    1,037

    Re: New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly

    It may be, I am just going by comparison to the other parts that this item came with in the batch I bought. Most of the parts were Seadoo 951. But for all buyers, as per above, item is sold as is, up to buyer for research of fitment

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    951 has I body carbs. You sure it's not 760 Yamaha?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:05 PM #4
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is offline
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    797

    Re: New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly

    Yamaha is 118
    Kawasaki 650/750/800 is 120
    Old 440/550 was 105 and RD used 105 on some of their manifolds early for 650/750’s.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
