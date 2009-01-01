Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 1,037 New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly with mounting screws ( not sure of brand or model of jetski it will fit, sold as is, up to buyer for research of fitment, but believed to be Seadoo 951 carb. engines fitment. ) = $80 shipped ground in US.



Dimensions:



Bottom side of ruler is mm.



﻿~105mm bore center to bore center. ( 1st pic. )

~115mm width. ( 2nd pic. )

~90mm height including bolt heads. ( 3rd pic. From that angle it looks like more than 90mm but it is ~90mm. )



image-1.jpg

image-2.jpg

image-3.jpg





00h0h_e0B3TTkVy6bz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg

00303_iCPYAL3DM5z_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg

00U0U_jnTt2EalfBYz_0CI0t2_1200x900.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,874 Re: New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly 951 has I body carbs. You sure it's not 760 Yamaha? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 1,037 Re: New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly It may be, I am just going by comparison to the other parts that this item came with in the batch I bought. Most of the parts were Seadoo 951. But for all buyers, as per above, item is sold as is, up to buyer for research of fitment



Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by 951 has I body carbs. You sure it's not 760 Yamaha? #4 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 797 Re: New R&D pro flow power plenum flame arrestor assembly Yamaha is 118

Kawasaki 650/750/800 is 120

