Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ported big carb 580 587 complete!! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,872 Ported big carb 580 587 complete!! Checking to see if anybody might be interested in a complete 587 package. I put this together several years ago for a stand-up swap but went another route. It's sitting on a shelf taking up space.

White 587, lightly ported cases, cylinders, butterfly ported intake, modded rotary valve, milled head, Westcoast intake, 44mm Mikuni, Westcoast velocity stack flame arrestor, tiny lightweight PTO, 717XP exhaust pipe, bedplate, and complete 657X ignition system with MPEM and flywheel. Basically everything needed for a swap OR to just shove in an old school flatbottom hull.........which I also have that I'll give to you if you want to pick it up locally. Several dollars in parts here just on the intake so I won't be giving it away. Let's start at $700 plus shipping........BUT make me an offer if you're interested as I'm cleaning my shop and getting rid of everything I don't need taking up space.



I'll try to get some pics today. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

