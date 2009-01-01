Hello All,

Garage clean out: Have a complete 1200R ignition box, ADA Billet head (Individual) and XLT pump with shaft and stock impeller:

IMG_1683.JPGIMG_1684.JPGIMG_1667.JPGIMG_1668.JPGIMG_1680.JPGIMG_1681.JPGIMG_1682.JPGIMG_1669.JPGIMG_1670.JPG


Ignition box - complete = $200
ADA Head 150psi - good domes plus two spare 35cc = $175
XLT pump, shaft, impeller, some cavitation on blades = $175

Will send more pics if interested.

Thanks for looking!

Jon