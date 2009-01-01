 Seadoo 720 Factory Pipe, Novi Intake manifold, FRM Billet Steering shaft
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:49 PM #1
    Dysinger
    Dysinger is offline
    PWCToday Regular Dysinger's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    52
    Posts
    138

    Seadoo 720 Factory Pipe, Novi Intake manifold, FRM Billet Steering shaft

    Have a nice Seadoo 720 Factory pipe, Novi billet manifold, and FRM billet steering shaft for sale:


    IMG_1664 1.JPG

    Factory Pipe -HX chamber, others available: $350
    Novi billet Manifold - butterfly ported: $100
    FRM billet Steering shaft - drop in: $100

    Will send more pics if interested.

    Thanks for looking!
    Jon
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 