750 sxi hesitates & looses power
Hi there,got a Kawasaki 750sxi,running 82mm pistons & dry pipe & sxr800 impeller(had std previously) starts & runs fine below half throttle over that it looses power & will eventually stop,if u back out of throttle it Will eventually clear but will repeat if u grab throttle again,didn't think much of it before but had a similar issue before impeller changed but u could crab at least 90 to 95% throttle
