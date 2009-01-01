Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 sxi hesitates & looses power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location Gisborne new zealand Posts 1 750 sxi hesitates & looses power Hi there,got a Kawasaki 750sxi,running 82mm pistons & dry pipe & sxr800 impeller(had std previously) starts & runs fine below half throttle over that it looses power & will eventually stop,if u back out of throttle it Will eventually clear but will repeat if u grab throttle again,didn't think much of it before but had a similar issue before impeller changed but u could crab at least 90 to 95% throttle Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

