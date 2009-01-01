 650 handlepole
Thread: 650 handlepole

    650 handlepole

    Ive got a 650 handle pole, tray pad and chin pad. They need to be re turfed but other wise are good. Just the handle pole not bars or turn plate or anything else included.
    Re: 650 handlepole

    I’ve also got the bumpers that go around the ski. Not the greatest condition but not terrible.0900D66D-14BD-40F6-9188-4DD0EE1FF65F.jpeg929806AC-6834-40D6-A3B1-3D0C376891FC.jpeg
