    787 rebuild. Counterbalance noise?

    I have a new crank. Also had my balance shaft redone with new bearings, seals, and also checked for shaft straightness. They are installed in one of the case halves. When l rotate the crankshaft counterclockwise using the connecting rods l hear a clacking noise. But when l reverse the rotation of the crankshaft, the clacking noise is gone, and everthing sounds good. Seems like this noise only happens in one direction! Don't want to close the cases until l know whats up.
    Any comments would be greatly appreciated.
