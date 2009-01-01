Thread: PWC Virgin

 PWC Virgin
  Today, 07:00 PM #1
    avgeekboy
    avgeekboy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2021
    Location
    New Zealand
    Posts
    1

    PWC Virgin

    Hi y'all,
    Just put deposit on two Waverunners for the family for summer. Waiting to hear when they will arrive (good old supply chain issues).
    In Northwest Auckland, NZ
    No doubt I'll be hitting the forums with questions soon!
    Dave
  Today, 08:56 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    49
    Posts
    11,009

    Re: PWC Virgin

    Welcome to the site from SoCal.

    What models did you purchase?
