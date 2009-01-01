Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Late 80s Kawasaki X-2 for sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location NC Age 36 Posts 9 Late 80s Kawasaki X-2 for sale I got a running X-2 about 8 years ago and started to disassemble to make it a little nicer. 2 moves and life got in the way and it has been sitting since. I have all the parts and some extra carbs, replacement hoses, grips located in chapel hill nc and looking for offers. I will add pictures soon. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

