|
|
-
Late 80s Kawasaki X-2 for sale
I got a running X-2 about 8 years ago and started to disassemble to make it a little nicer. 2 moves and life got in the way and it has been sitting since. I have all the parts and some extra carbs, replacement hoses, grips
located in chapel hill nc and looking for offers. I will add pictures soon.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules