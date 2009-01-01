 KAW 750 Big Pin Cylinder and Head
    KAW 750 Big Pin Cylinder and Head

    Silver 750 big pin #22 cylinder in good shape. SS XI. Standard bore, measures around 80.15mm. Could be honed. Probably best to bore. $125.

    Green 750 Head. Looks milled with about 0.10 left. I lightly polished a dome and the corrosion will come off with some elbow grease. $25.

    Includes shipping to lower 48.
