|
|
-
KAW 750 Big Pin Cylinder and Head
Silver 750 big pin #22 cylinder in good shape. SS XI. Standard bore, measures around 80.15mm. Could be honed. Probably best to bore. $125.
Green 750 Head. Looks milled with about 0.10 left. I lightly polished a dome and the corrosion will come off with some elbow grease. $25.
Includes shipping to lower 48.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules