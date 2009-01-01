Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 64 x exhaust off of a 760 motor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 102 Yamaha 64 x exhaust off of a 760 motor The 760 motor that this exhaust was on was swapped into a jet boat that i bought.they had to use the original exhaust that was in the boat before because of clearances so this exhaust was not needed. It looks like it has very little time on it. I ran water through all the passages and nothing seems to be clogged.that is as far as i can take it. I have not seen it used on a running engine. Sold as is. All the components say 64x on them except the piece just after the rubber part. That piece says 62t.



$100 plus shipping (or pick up in nj)

