EZLoader Galvanized trailer for dual stand up skis .. N (or single sitdown)
Dual EZLoader Galvanized trailer for stand up skis .. New Tires
so this is set up currently to hold my js550 and 650sx
can convert easily to a singe seadoo trailer if desired.
very long tow bar.. you can add a toolbox or platform if you want
brand new hd c load tires and wheels no miles at all on them ($120 value)
can support upto 1960lbs
carpeted bunks (may need some repairs to carpet)
4pin trailer lights
use w 2" ball
pm me pleaseDSC00237.JPG
$$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.
89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads
