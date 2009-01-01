Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: EZLoader Galvanized trailer for dual stand up skis .. New Tires (or single sitdown) #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2006 Location Indiana Age 48 Posts 260 EZLoader Galvanized trailer for dual stand up skis .. New Tires (or single sitdown) Dual EZLoader Galvanized trailer for stand up skis .. New Tires



so this is set up currently to hold my js550 and 650sx

can convert easily to a singe seadoo trailer if desired.

very long tow bar.. you can add a toolbox or platform if you want

brand new hd c load tires and wheels no miles at all on them ($120 value)

can support upto 1960lbs

carpeted bunks (may need some repairs to carpet)

4pin trailer lights

use w 2" ball



pm me please

no reasonable offer refusedDSC00237.JPG

located in Northern Indiana ... close to Michigan line







$$$$ PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$

88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.

89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads

