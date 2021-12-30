|
Yamaha superjet 61x 701 single carb service manual
Hi guys does anyone have shop or service manual for 1995&1996 yamaha sj 61x 701?
Thanks in advance
Re: Yamaha superjet 61x 701 single carb service manual
Re: Yamaha superjet 61x 701 single carb service manual
The 95 SJ is 701 61x with single 44SBN.
The 96 SJ is 701 61x top 62t bottom with dual 38SBNs.
