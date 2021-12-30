 Yamaha superjet 61x 701 single carb service manual
  Yesterday, 10:09 PM #1
    k_24`
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    toronto
    Posts
    Yamaha superjet 61x 701 single carb service manual

    Hi guys does anyone have shop or service manual for 1995&1996 yamaha sj 61x 701?
    Thanks in advance
  Yesterday, 10:12 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,986
    Blog Entries
    Re: Yamaha superjet 61x 701 single carb service manual

    Buy the hard copy or download the free pdf.

  Yesterday, 10:13 PM #3
    fox river pwc
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,986
    Blog Entries
    Re: Yamaha superjet 61x 701 single carb service manual

    The 95 SJ is 701 61x with single 44SBN.
    The 96 SJ is 701 61x top 62t bottom with dual 38SBNs.


