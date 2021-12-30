Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha superjet 61x 701 single carb service manual #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location toronto Posts 33 Yamaha superjet 61x 701 single carb service manual Hi guys does anyone have shop or service manual for 1995&1996 yamaha sj 61x 701?

Thanks in advance #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 8,986 Blog Entries 5 Re: Yamaha superjet 61x 701 single carb service manual Buy the hard copy or download the free pdf.



Screenshot_20211230-201052_Samsung Internet.jpg



Originally Posted by k_24` Originally Posted by Hi guys does anyone have shop or service manual for 1995&1996 yamaha sj 61x 701?

Thanks in advance

The 96 SJ is 701 61x top 62t bottom with dual 38SBNs.



