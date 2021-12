Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: GP1200 Electrical Diagram #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Iowa Age 30 Posts 3 GP1200 Electrical Diagram So I bought a 98 waverunner with a GP1200, someone had started taking it apart for a project and abandoned the project. I had to purchase a used electrical box off ebay. Now I yanked the motor and mounted it in my mini jet boat but i have no idea on the wiring for this engine and was hoping someone had a diagram to explain the wiring. Im not using the instrument cluster so all i really want is to be able to wire up a start and stop switch and maybe reuse the low oil sensor. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 110 Re: GP1200 Electrical Diagram gp.diagram.JPG 1998 Yamaha GP1200 - stock

2004 Seadoo 3D - stock #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 110 Re: GP1200 Electrical Diagram gp1200..2.JPG 1998 Yamaha GP1200 - stock

