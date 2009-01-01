Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anyone heard from Steph lately? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 8,976 Blog Entries 5 Anyone heard from Steph lately? Title says it...

Has anyone heard from Steph in the past 6 months or so?

Anyone know who is handling approval of new members?

I've been hearing from more than a few people trying to sign up here that either never get approved or they're waiting weeks.

I get that this forum probably isn't a priority, but how low on the priority list is it???



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



