Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: My 96 SJ has 61x engine swap question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location toronto Posts 32 My 96 SJ has 61x engine swap question Hi guys my 96 superjet has a 61x engine with single carb I'm lookin to have a dual carb 62t how many parts do i need to change to have a 62t setup do i need to change the whole engine? Exhaust? All electrical? i rebuild seadoos before don't really know much about yamaha any help would be appreciated Screenshot_20211227-222913_Facebook.jpg #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 52 Posts 1,548 Re: My 96 SJ has 61x engine swap question 62T cases dual carb setup, best combo 62T cases, 61X Cylinder, also change e box/stator or stator/CDI but not a must.

exhaust manifold has different bolt size depending on what engine your cases/exhaust came from.



U can use the 61X exhaust better would be any aftermarket pipe KELLYHIEKE.ROCKS NEW WEBSITE CHECK IT OUT - FEMALE AMATEUR FREESTYLE



HURRICANE ECLIPSE TPE 900CC P&P Performance



94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"



650 SC #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location toronto Posts 32 Re: My 96 SJ has 61x engine swap question When you say 61x cylinder you mean the top end ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules