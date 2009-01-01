Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: Assembled/Complete '92 650 sx motor / 92 750 motor (sans cases) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 45 FS: Assembled/Complete '92 650 sx motor / 92 750 motor (sans cases) Hi everyone,



I hope y'all had a great holiday. I sold both of my ski's this year and would like to get rid of the parts that I no longer need. I'll get pics up as soon as possible, but wanted to go ahead and get this thread going.



The first item up for grabs is a motor from a '92 650sx. I purchased the ski from a gentleman in central PA and he had just completed a 750 swap. He told me that the motor is good, but had an electrical issue he could not figure out, which is why he did the SBT swap. I can do a compression test soon, or I can part it out. I do not have the exhaust/manifold since it stayed on the ski, along with the Ebox.



The second item(s) are the remnants of my 750 motor from a different ski. My first trip out in 2020 the ski lost a piston skirt and punched it through the bottom of the case. Therefore, I have all of the parts (manifolds/etc) up for grabs. I'll get pictures up soon, and I'm happy to answer any questions in the meantime. Looking for fair offers on all of the parts. I'm not trying to make a premium, but would like to recoup some money back. Take care! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) ZacFlyer Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules