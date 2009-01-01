 hx shaft
Thread: hx shaft

  Today, 08:25 AM #1
    djsin336
    hx shaft

    95-96 front driveshaft or a 97 coupler style pto
    UMY Raceteam
  Today, 11:14 AM #2
    Minnetonka4me
    Re: hx shaft

    It's actually 95, or 96-97.

    Ive got both in stock. Pto too but they are spendy.

    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
    Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!!
    Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing
