Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Coffman’s pipe raider outlet #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2007 Location Seaford, Long Island Age 36 Posts 1,554 Coffman’s pipe raider outlet Coffman’s pipe from a 62T Yamaha wave raider. Has a rear exit facing chamber.



Includes everything in the pictures.



$450 shipped





Last edited by Motoman25; Today at 09:46 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules