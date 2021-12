Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gp1200 carbs #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location Connecticut Age 29 Posts 130 Gp1200 carbs Gp1200 carbs. Bought them for my 1100 swap ended up going a different route. Choke butterflies remore and has primer kit in it. All the low screws move one high is stuck. Throttle butterflies move great. Never opened them donít know the current condition probably need a rebuild. Paid $240 wound like to get my money back or close to it. Will ship for free. Have pics just wonít let me upload for some reason. If interested message me and I could text them to you.





