Hey guys and ladies! Ive benen out of the jet ski game for a while but jumped back in head first today By picking up a 93 750sx. Ski is super dirty but has a ton of awesome parts on it so I couldnt pass it up.
Was just looking it over and taking inventory of whats in it when I noticed the head pipe on the factory pipe is stamped Factory JO Pipe Ive seen/had a lot of factory pipes in my time but have never seen one stamped JO before. Anybody know what thats might be? Possible the previous owner engraved the JO on it but it doesnt look like a home engraving job.
Interested in any information you can tell me!
18A3A416-3BEA-480E-9184-87B4E6E666D8.jpeg