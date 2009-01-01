Hey guys and ladies! Ive benen out of the jet ski game for a while but jumped back in head first today By picking up a 93 750sx. Ski is super dirty but has a ton of awesome parts on it so I couldnt pass it up.

Was just looking it over and taking inventory of whats in it when I noticed the head pipe on the factory pipe is stamped Factory JO Pipe Ive seen/had a lot of factory pipes in my time but have never seen one stamped JO before. Anybody know what thats might be? Possible the previous owner engraved the JO on it but it doesnt look like a home engraving job.

Interested in any information you can tell me!

