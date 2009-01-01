Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting purple hull Raider 701 62T #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,861 Parting purple hull Raider 701 62T I've got a Raider to part out. Top end lost compression but lower end looks nice. All stock, no aftermarket parts.

Let me know what you need and MAKE AN OFFER.



Also have a complete, pretty decent one that's all stock and also has low compression on one cylinder. Probably want to sell it whole. Attached Images IMG_0922.JPG (1.49 MB, 0 views)

IMG_0922.JPG (1.49 MB, 0 views) IMG_0933.JPG (1.55 MB, 0 views)

IMG_0933.JPG (1.55 MB, 0 views) IMG_0934_LI.jpg (3.41 MB, 0 views)

IMG_0934_LI.jpg (3.41 MB, 0 views) IMG_0936_LI.jpg (3.15 MB, 0 views)

IMG_0936_LI.jpg (3.15 MB, 0 views) IMG_0921.JPG (1.47 MB, 0 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules