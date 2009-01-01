|
Parting purple hull Raider 701 62T
I've got a Raider to part out. Top end lost compression but lower end looks nice. All stock, no aftermarket parts.
Let me know what you need and MAKE AN OFFER.
Also have a complete, pretty decent one that's all stock and also has low compression on one cylinder. Probably want to sell it whole.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
